My parents raised my brothers and me well. We had nutritious meals and health care. We were taught to value church, community and country.
Dad quit high school to support his family. He started out shoveling manure, but ended up owning the company, so we knew hard work pays off. Mom married him at age 17, raised four children and started college at age 35. I couldn’t have asked for better role models.
But our state is asking parents to be more than role models. It’s asking parents to choose students’ curriculum with “education freedom accounts.”
When I was 9, I watched, spellbound, as John Glenn climbed from his space module onto a rescue vessel.
“I want to be an astronaut when I grow up!” I cried excitedly to my mother.
I was standing in our postage-stamp front yard, looking up at her, the clouds behind her head, when she said the words that crumbled my dreams — not just of being an astronaut, but of any exciting future at all.
“You’re a girl,” she stated, practically. “You can be a nurse, a secretary, or a teacher.”
My high school of 1,500 had two guidance counselors. They approved whatever course schedules parents signed. I told my mom I wanted to try engineering. She refused, but let me take English plus five blocks of music and art. My father did not participate, feeling school was outside his expertise.
I asked my mother why, much later. She replied, “I didn’t like science or math. I thought girls didn’t need it. And I wanted to be an English teacher.”
I’m proud that my mother achieved her dream of becoming an English professor. I got a teaching certificate, but quickly realized it was not for me.
Children should have the freedom to investigate worlds outside their parents’. Even a child following in parents’ footsteps may need different skills. A lawyer might need to learn data mining; a carpenter, to use CAD design software and 3-D printers. And the daughter of an English teacher might want to design robots to construct buildings on Mars.
So-called “education freedom accounts” may actually curtail children’s freedom to investigate beyond the world their parents understand. Educators guide students from a perspective different from parents’. This does not diminish the importance of parents. It magnifies the freedom of children to consider more opportunities.
Jeanne Dietsch
Peterborough
