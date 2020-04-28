Recently, Gov. Sununu created a Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery to oversee New Hampshire’s share of federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funds. He also appointed a bipartisan legislative Advisory Board and a Stakeholder Advisory Board to work with him, his staff and the newly created office. Members of both the new office and advisory boards were all appointed by the governor.
It is very disappointing that there is not one member on either of those entities that represents Cheshire County. This omission can be easily corrected with additional governor appointments.
We respectfully request that the voice of Cheshire County and its needs be present in these important discussions.
Those needs include:
Strengthening community-based hospital and mental health/substance use services, including testing and telemedicine services.
Protecting the safety of the vulnerable in our community — children, the elderly, the economically disadvantaged, people with disabilities and people in abusive relationships.
Ensuring quality public schools and state funding commitments as a key access and retention point to the community.
Retaining viable and affordable state colleges and sustaining the tuition freeze for next academic year.
Maintaining a qualified workforce, making use of education at the CTE, Community College and University System campuses.
Providing broadband internet connectivity to underserved homes and businesses.
Receiving full reimbursement for COVID-19 city and town emergency response expenses and flexible municipal aid for towns and municipalities because each provides a different set of services.
Helping small businesses and farms remain viable.
Supporting our first responders, front-line and essential workers.
The state of New Hampshire has done a superb job coming together. Our state agencies continue to operate and help the most vulnerable. Our residents continue to work under extraordinary circumstances. As your elected representatives, we are working to assist our constituents and partnering with local and state officials to look beyond our immediate crisis and plan for a better future.
DONOVAN FENTON
6 Kendall Road
Keene
JAY KAHN
135 Darling Road
Keene
(Donovan Fenton represents Keene’s Ward 5 in the N.H. House. Jay Kahn represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate. Both are Democrats.)
