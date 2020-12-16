Fall athletics. I have enjoyed following all the local districts/teams as well as the related stories in the Sentinel. I feel the need however to give a shout-out to the girls’ volleyball programs of Keene HS and Fall Mt. HS. As with all the other teams they dealt with this crazy year with style and grace. Both programs have excellent coaches and outstanding support from their athletic departments. I have worked with both of these clubs fairly extensively over the years. This year both of them had teams at or very near the best in the history of their programs. The NHIAA, and of course coaches and ADs from all the schools, did a super job providing protocols and systems to provide safe competition for the athletes. I wish there had been more opportunity to watch you play this fall. You have grown into great volleyball players and outstanding young women! Your parents, coaches, schools, communities and myself could not be more proud of you!
JERIOME McDOUGLE
P.O. Box 1043
Walpole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.