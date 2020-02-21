It’s amazing to think how many parts of our society have changed in the last 100 years. The Internet and other modern technologies have completely transformed our world so much that many things that were commonplace for centuries have been made obsolete in the modern digital age.
Every day, we’re presented with many choices and customizations for nearly every product or service we use.
One thing that hasn’t changed much in the last 100-plus years is our nation’s education system. We’re still using the same model to educate our children that we did in 1850. In a world filled with choices and options, we’re still assigning students to a school based on the location of their parents’ home.
In comparison to the realities of doing job interviews via video conference calls and telecommuting to work, this one-size-fits-all school district system is shamefully outdated. While many people take online college classes to fit their needs, schedule and budget, online primary education seems like Jetsons’ technology!
New Hampshire has comparatively good public schools, but is that really good enough to educate the next generation? Considering that recent international assessments rank America 31st among 35 industrialized nations, we can certainly strive to do better.
Let’s get innovative with our education system. The federal public charter school grant awarded to New Hampshire allows us to do just this, to experiment with what works and what doesn’t, to improve education settings for many, to meet students at their level. We know our public charter schools are working, so let’s grow them and allow them to further succeed by being innovative educators.
CHRISTOPHER MAIDMENT
248 Carley Road
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.