Charlestown voters: Why are we asking school board members and voters from Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Walpole to make decisions for Charlestown?
Acworth has a local school tax rate of $14.44, Alstead $15.00, Langdon $16.71 and Walpole $14.50. Charlestown, you pay $24.02 — The highest in the state of NH! Clearly, we are not voting on the same fiscal obligation.
It is time for us to elect a five-member Charlestown School Board to solve our own challenges. A five-member Charlestown board will balance providing our children a quality education with the taxpayers’ ability to pay.
Please vote yes on Article 11 on the school ballot, which will allow Charlestown to take responsibility for our school system.
Charlestown’s town meeting is Tuesday, March 10. Voting will be at the Charlestown Senior Center on Springfield Road from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sincerely,
ALBERT A. ST. PIERRE
43 Sunnyside Circle
Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.