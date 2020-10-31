Have we really become so jaded that we are willing to charge a volunteer charity which raises money for children rent on the cellar of a public building?
The Rec Center serves the people of this city. It is not designed to be a money-making machine. If Ms. Dragon is so concerned about finding another $7,200 to add to her budget, let her look elsewhere. To charge a local charity more than it takes in to occupy a cellar is ludicrous.
Is she thinking that the space would not be heated if Project Share were not there, thus saving money? This is New Hampshire. Pipes freeze when cellars aren’t heated. That space would have to have heat, no matter what. And electricity, if it comes to that.
Let us think for a minute of the children served by this program. The few thousand dollars raised by these volunteers brings a little happiness to kids who really need it. A lot of good people work hard all year to make that happen. Are we really so mercenary that the dollar takes precedent over children’s needs? Not in this city.
When I was growing up in the city of Keene, your word was your bond. A handshake agreement was considered a binding agreement. After four decades, I see no reason to change that.
JUDY ST. GELAIS
238 Base Hill Road
Keene
