There is a distinction between character development/civic virtues and moral developmental reasoning. Conservatives favor the former because it's based on concrete, dualistic thinking (black vs. white, right vs. wrong), absolutism, obedience, conformity, uniformity, memorization and lecturing. The curriculum is prescribed and reflects what Paulo Freire described as the “banking system of education” that fills the empty heads of students.
Progressive liberals tend to be for a moral reasoning or “just community” approach because it emphasizes dialogue, critical thinking, problem-solving, questioning authority, democratized classrooms, fairness, intellectual safety, relativism, a holistic and contextual perspective, abstract thinking (gray areas) and discussion of controversial issues, also known as “divisive concepts.” The curriculum is dynamic and constructivistic. Students’ opinions and input are invited.
A just community approach promotes a sense of moral responsibility by giving students a sense of power and agency. Students study real-world moral dilemmas and develop a sense of efficacy — a belief in their ability to create positive social change. As their awareness of problems and their self-efficacy increase, they become motivated to express their agency, whereby they actually engage in social change in their classroom, school, community and beyond.
A just community is one in which a teacher models humanistic values and behaviors such as kindness, compassion, empathy, social justice, social responsibility and service. The teacher includes students in problem-solving and decision-making. In this classroom students feel safe to express opposing views as well as personal feelings and opinions. “The Just Community consists of five main objectives: creating creativity and adaptation to the rules of all children; stimulating children's moral reasoning abilities; maintaining a balance between reasoning and action; training moral empathy and encouraging pro-social commitment; and developing a solid value system based on forbearance and openness (F C Power & Higgins, and Kohlberg, Kauffman, Scharf & Hickey, 1975). These students are probably more likely to volunteer in the community, engage in advocacy actions, show self-regulation and stand up to bullies.
In conclusion, moral development has to be developed from the inside out rather than the outside in. It can’t happen though indoctrination. Democratization of the classroom and school is the fertile climate from which real moral development blossoms. Character education programs instead emphasize what students say instead of what they do. Internal changes that signify real moral development do not happen. These programs are all style and no substance.
