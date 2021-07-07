David Chipman is not the right choice to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He is aligned way too far left to be a thoughtful problem solver of a balanced nature.
We do not need ideologues who cannot see real solutions to our problems. We need people who can see the real nature of a problem, filtering out the noise and static caused by the howlers of both the left and right; and come up with real solutions that actually work.
Susan Collins is right … He is way too divisive to head such an important and sensitive agency. He should not be confirmed for the position.
RICHARD LITTLEFIELD
Jaffrey
