Can we not eliminate the New Hampshire trapping and hunting of fur-bearing animals, or change the dated policies into something humane?

Must infant coyote pups suffer the long, sad and painful process of starvation while their parent is struggling painfully in a leg-hold trap, awaiting execution — possibly waiting for an unmercifully long time? It is year-round open season on coyotes, with no regard for dependent offspring. Do we not have a collective conscience compassionate enough to demand the banning of this torture?

And consider the “need” for pelts of other species. When was the last time anyone has seen a woman with a dead fox draped around her neck? Or fur-stuffed outerwear when high-tech warming fillers are available to all? Fur coats, once a status symbol, now speak loudly of mindless, unnecessary cruelty.

Edible value? Last I heard, fishers make lousy barbecue.

If the predator’s death sentence is issued to protect livestock, please consider this: More and more farmers are utilizing the talents of guardian dogs, such as great Pyrenees, that will live right alongside their four-legged charges all year. (Look up these dogs and others with similar agency.) Even llamas and donkeys have proven to be successful protectors.

Please contact Fish & Game to petition the reversal of these policies. We are better than those terrible laws. Let’s act on that.

LYNN PARZINI

Hancock