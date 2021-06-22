Can we not eliminate the New Hampshire trapping and hunting of fur-bearing animals, or change the dated policies into something humane?
Must infant coyote pups suffer the long, sad and painful process of starvation while their parent is struggling painfully in a leg-hold trap, awaiting execution — possibly waiting for an unmercifully long time? It is year-round open season on coyotes, with no regard for dependent offspring. Do we not have a collective conscience compassionate enough to demand the banning of this torture?
And consider the “need” for pelts of other species. When was the last time anyone has seen a woman with a dead fox draped around her neck? Or fur-stuffed outerwear when high-tech warming fillers are available to all? Fur coats, once a status symbol, now speak loudly of mindless, unnecessary cruelty.
Edible value? Last I heard, fishers make lousy barbecue.
If the predator’s death sentence is issued to protect livestock, please consider this: More and more farmers are utilizing the talents of guardian dogs, such as great Pyrenees, that will live right alongside their four-legged charges all year. (Look up these dogs and others with similar agency.) Even llamas and donkeys have proven to be successful protectors.
Please contact Fish & Game to petition the reversal of these policies. We are better than those terrible laws. Let’s act on that.
LYNN PARZINI
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.