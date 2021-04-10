This is in response to a letter by Jeanne Sable (“I’m not getting any vaccine; here’s why”) that appeared in The Sentinel on April 2.
Ms. Sable states that she is not going to be vaccinated against COVID, apparently because she doesn’t like Dr. Fauci (who she refers to several times), and the fact that Dr. Fauci “doesn’t know me from Adam.”
A devotee of critical thinking, which she claims to be, would quickly discover that there are many well-documented, scientific sources besides Dr. Fauci that strongly recommend people get vaccinated and vouch for the vaccine’s safety. A perusal of Nature, JAMA, Science, Scientific American … even The Wall St. Journal might be enlightening. One’s brother-in-law’s Facebook page doesn’t count.
I will quote one, based on actual real time reporting from the Centers for Disease Control:
“Over 145 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States through March 29, 2021. During this time, the Vaccine Adverse Reporting System received 2,509 reports of death or serious adverse reaction (0.0017 percent) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. The majority of these were frail and in some cases terminal patients in hospitals and nursing homes. Physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to any patient deaths.”
A minuscule 0.0017 percent serious adverse reaction to a life-saving vaccine deserves some serious critical thinking, no? Put in lay terms, Ms. Sable, your chances of being struck by lightning are greater than being harmed by a COVID vaccination.
MICHAEL HAVEY
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.