On Feb. 26, Mr. John-Michael Dumais (“Let me rebut some of vaccine rebuttal”) set out a specific challenge for me (and I quote): “… his claim that any childhood vaccine has been proven by a double-blind randomized controlled trial against an inert placebo is factually incorrect. I challenge him to prove me wrong.” Challenge accepted.
A study published in Pediatrics April 1966, volume 37, issue 4, pages 649-665, titled “Cooperative Measles Vaccine Field Trial” meets the requirements set out by Mr. Dumais. This study examined the efficacy of two measles vaccine schedules. The efficacy was tested via a double-blind, placebo-controlled field trial. A total of 4,758 children (in kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade) were enrolled in the study (after informed consent had been obtained the parents/legal guardians). The children were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups. In two of the groups, actual vaccine (using two different schedules) was administered. For the 3rd group (which totaled one half of all the children enrolled) an inert placebo was injected. All three groups were followed for 14 months after injection. At the completion of the study, 504 cases of measles had been clinically diagnosed. Notably, 85 percent (or 430 out of 504) of the cases of measles diagnosed were in the placebo group, showing the efficacy of the vaccine. I posit this study meets the challenge that was posed.
There are several other misleading statements in Mr. Dumais’ letter, but I cannot address more than one due to the constraint on letter length.
The misleading statement I will address is the claim that pharmaceutical companies cannot be sued for vaccine liability. It is correct that parties that believe they have suffered harm from a vaccine do need to first have their claim evaluated for possible compensation by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program NVICP. However, the NVICP website (www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html) specifically states: “The special master’s decision may be appealed and petitioners who reject the decision of the court (or withdraw their petitions within certain timelines) may file a claim in civil court against the vaccine company and/or the health care provider who administered the vaccine.” This statement shows that an aggrieved party can pursue legal remedies from pharmaceutical companies which disproves Mr. Dumais’ claim.
As I stated above, there are other misleading/incorrect statements in Mr. Dumais’ letter, but space limitations prevent me addressing them at this time.
ELLIOT KAPLAN
Gilsum
