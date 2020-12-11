It has been over eight months since the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the closing of gyms including the Bond Wellness Center. In the months following the closures other gyms have found innovative ways to open and serve their members. They have limited hours, limited the number of members allowed in, spaced out equipment, enhanced cleaning, required masks and social distancing, provided for remote (online) training, instruction, group and individual sessions. All to keep their members active and healthy and, yes, to maintain a source of revenue.
What has MCH [Monadnock Community Hospital] implemented for BWC members in this timeframe? NOTHING. They have done a targeted survey, held socially distanced town meetings, they have sent a few general communications stating that BWC will be looking at the practicability of virtual resources. They even have had multiple conversations with the board of trustees. NOTHING TANGIBLE. Is the continued lack of action due to financial considerations? No. BWC was conceived as a service to the community not as a for-profit organization.
It is recognized that there are challenges to overcome, but it also needs to be understood that there are many “at-risk” members that have had limited or no gym activities in eight-plus months. With the winter season setting in and movement restrictions due to COVID-19 spread the members will become more at-risk due to lack of activity.
It is a relatively simple endeavor to put together a program that will allow for remote/online exercise activities to take place, coordinated and managed by BWC personnel who are still employed at MCH. There are skilled personnel to do this, there are many online facilities that can be used, there are Zoom-type meetings (group sessions) that can be used. There can even be made available (for a fee) equipment to members. Exercise manuals can be produced and made available for members to access. Think of what can be done for a relatively small capital outlay. The expenses can be offset by assessing members for the use of the remote services.
MCH needs to make this happen. Long term there will be a physical reopening when COVID-19 is controlled or eliminated. In the interim, MCH, do what is needed to ensure the health and well-being of the BWC members who have supported BWC for all these years. The community and members are owed no less.
ALAN EDELKIND
300 Page Road, Box 156
Dublin
