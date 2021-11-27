The Keene City Council is amazing. Recently, they ended racism by posting a plaque in City Hall by declaring “We the Governing Body of Keene, New Hampshire do hereby declare that the City of Keene is an inclusive city.”
It may seem absurd they can end racism that easily. But, in 2019, the council sent a letter to the U.S. government to end nuclear war. You know, there hasn’t been a nuclear war since!
Why can’t they fix affordable housing? It’s nothing new; for years, councilors have been claiming they want to.
Perhaps they can put up another plaque and make housing affordable once and for all.
It can go next to the zoning plaque, building code, Complete Streets, bike path, historic district, energy and climate, and conservation plaques, all of which contradict affordable housing.
Next, they should end rising prices of building materials, labor, energy, water, sewer, trash, insurance.
Eventually, they will need to build a bigger City Hall to house all the plaques.
Of course, building new and bigger government facilities comes at a cost, which contradicts affordable housing.
I wonder how much that new West Side fire station will cost, not to mention all the fancy equipment most assuredly soon to follow?
TOBY TOUSLEY
Keene
