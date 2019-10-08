I will be voting for Julián Castro to represent the Democratic party in the 2020 primary election. Not only is he one of few in the running who is poised to genuinely excite those eligible voters who stayed home in 2016, and beat Donald Trump, but he’s a person of conviction whose platform is both based in reality and achievable against the headwinds of realpolitik.
Democrats need to field a candidate who can energize voters who won’t vote if faced with candidates who understand racism and economic injustice only as abstract concepts. Castro has lived those realities and has distinguished himself as a strong leader independent of special interest groups. Every time he steps before the television cameras, he further refines his vision for unifying people of different ideologies.
Castro believes in a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour, free college, teacher tax credits, the green new deal and rejoining the Paris accords, expanding the ACA, legalizing cannabis, a woman’s right to choose, LGBTQ rights, universal pre-K education, and closing the loopholes that allow the rich and big corporations to avoid paying their share of taxes. He would eliminate capital punishment and private prisons, and his plan for immigration would address the need for security while improving the economies north and south of the border.
On the practical side of things, the U.S. Elections Project, the Pew Research Center and the Center for American Progress agree that Hillary Clinton failed to rally voters of color and those under 30 years of age in 2016. The states where that mattered most were the swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida. According to the CAP, Michigan and Wisconsin can be turned blue if voters of color show up in the numbers they did in 2012. After those, win either Pennsylvania or Florida, and you’ve got the election. While Pennsylvania is unlikely, the Latinx vote in Florida becomes more formidable every year and is poised to flip, provided an exciting candidate is on the ballot. It is also possible that Castro could swing Texas Democratic, as it’s his home state and where he got his political start as mayor of San Antonio.
Julián Castro has what it takes to inspire young voters, energize the brown vote and win back the white working-class voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012. In my book he is the best-qualified agent of change.
JONATHAN GOURLAY
129 Sand Hill Road
Peterborough
