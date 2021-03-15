“Do you know where your children are?”
Most of us can answer that question with confidence that our children are in a safe, happy, and healthy place. However, for many families, the response is not as reassuring. Today’s crises seem to be coming at us in waves that threaten even the most stable families, and for a family already suffering its own crisis, they can be devastating. We might not be able to immediately end COVID-19 or bring about world peace, but we can bring comfort and a brighter future to the children in our community, one family at a time.
As a CASA volunteer, that is exactly what you can do. A CASA/GAL (court appointed special advocate/guardian ad litem) presents to the court the best interests of the children whose parents are unable to provide them with a safe and supportive home. The court’s main goal is to return the children to their parents once the orders of the court have been fulfilled; the CASA’s main goal is to ensure that the children’s interests are presented equally. The judge considers the CASA’s input as seriously as any other.
When I taught at our local high school, I saw too many young people without the confidence and social skills that a loving, supportive family can nurture; so, when I retired and heard about the CASA program, I looked into it as a way to “break the chain” of neglect and abuse. That was four years ago, and after working with four families, I can say with certainty that the children benefited from the one-on-one attention I was able to give them.
CASA volunteers enjoy the constant training, support, and guidance of the program’s administrators and their own peers. The time commitment is about 10-12 hours a month getting to know the children, contacting service providers, and preparing reports. At the heart of it all is the commitment to make sure the children have a chance to grow to their potential in a safe and nurturing environment.
So, I am asking that you consider them “your children” as well, and I invite you to become a CASA volunteer to find out where they are and make sure they grow up in the embrace of a loving family. Please visit www.casanh.org to learn more, and sign up for a virtual information session!
JOANNE STROSHINE
Keene
