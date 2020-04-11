Despite what may be deemed “free speech,” your publishing Daryl Cagle’s editorial cartoon this past Saturday (March 28) was both misleading and irresponsible. As much as his drawing it.
He seemed to be completely downplaying the pandemic now affecting us all by attempting to compare it in scope of those who have died from other such ones throughout history. It’s like comparing the proverbial apples and oranges as most of those occurred well before modern medicine was even conceivable, and even the most recent ones were able to be limited by virtue of such.
Both he and you do the public a great disservice by publishing such a drawing.
MARK BARLOW
27 Woodside Ave.
Keene
