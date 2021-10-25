Conservative Democrats are saying that the current Democratic reconciliation bill, which emphasizes protecting our climate, costs too much. Other Democrats want to spend even more to defend the climate.
There’s a simple compromise that can reduce global warming but costs nothing — “carbon fee and dividend.” The federal government would charge an annually increasing fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels. All of the revenue would be returned to citizens as monthly dividends, on an equal per capita basis.
The prices of fossil fuels would gradually rise, but the poor and middle classes would be protected from the rise by dividends. People would gradually switch from fossil energy to cheaper, clean-energy possibilities. Our climate would improve, and so would our health (less particulate pollution).
Sens. Hassan and Shaheen, Reps. Kuster and Pappas, and President Biden: What’s not to like about carbon fee and dividend?
JOEL HUBERMAN
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.