A few weeks ago, some friends and I walked the Goose Pond Trail. One conversation touched on the effects of climate change in different regions of the United States. We all agreed that a significant climate effect in New England is the increase of irritating insects and harmful, even deadly, parasitic diseases.
With Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, making headlines, I am grateful to see The Sentinel publish the piece “Climate change to blame for EEE?” (Oct. 18, page A1). The article highlights how climate change increases disease transmission from parasites to humans through milder winters, increased rainfall, and longer summers. What we see happening here is just the beginning of how climate change will alter life in New England and around the world.
Instead of shutting down or becoming overwhelmed by the life-altering reality of climate change, raise your awareness, connect with local groups that support climate solutions and, most importantly, act! By taking action, you move out of bystander mode and into active citizenship.
I applaud Rep. Ann Kuster for taking action and becoming a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. After all, climate change doesn’t regard political party lines. Now, I call on Rep. Kuster to sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R. 763) and to ask Republican members of the Climate Solutions Caucus to also cosponsor the bill.
If you want to know more about H.R. 763 and how to become more active in the call for climate solutions, check out citizensclimatelobby.org.
TAMARA VISSER
P.O. Box 134
Gilsum
