Watching a video of the insurrection at the Capitol, I heard one of the rioters declare that what they were doing was just what the colonists did in 1776.
If he, or anyone, would only read and understand the Declaration of Independence, he would see just how completely opposite to the revolution the pathetically inept riot at the Capitol was. (As a momentary threat to our elected representatives, it was indeed terribly serious, but as an attempted coup, it was a clown show.)
The Declaration and the revolution that followed were agreed to and publicly announced by elected delegates from the colonies, representing the will of the majority of the citizenry. The recent insurrection was a sneak attack intended to overturn the will of the majority.
The first sentence of the Declaration ends by stating that “… a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” The insurrectionists spurned any opinion other than their own.
The Declaration lists 28 specific oppressive actions of the king, and states the harm they caused. The insurrectionists only complained that they hadn’t been crowned.
The Declaration ends with the leaders identifying themselves and declaring their resolve to create a free nation, no matter the cost to themselves. The insurrection ends with the clownish rioters taking selfies, then running away.
Those who were interviewed or arrested seem mostly to claim that they were only doing what they were told. I think that is probably true. If so, they should be held to account for the harm they caused, but the charges of insurrection and treason should be focused on those who planned and inspired it, and all available avenues, whether by impeachment or criminal law, should be pursued to that end.
TERRENCE McMAHON
Stoddard
