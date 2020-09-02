It came to my attention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, that Denise Ricciardi, who is running for state Senate, has been approaching people in downtown Peterborough and removing her mask to talk to them, thus possibly exposing them to potential infection, and making them feel unsafe, just so she can ask for votes.
This is not the type of irresponsible behavior one expects of someone planning to represent us. Unfortunately, it is not out of character. Ricciardi recently held a big-money fundraiser in Bedford, and based on the pictures, less than a quarter of the crowd was masked, and there appeared to be basically no social distancing.
I repeat: This is not the type of responsible behavior one expects from someone planning to represent us. It’s reckless.
She is running against our current senator, Jeanne Dietsch, who knows how to represent Peterborough because she’s lived here for 40 years. She helped consult businesses on how to create mask policies during the tent revival event, and is involved in the town’s “Mask Up” initiative. When she’s meeting constituents, she respects their distance and always wears a mask.
Jeanne is showing that you can campaign, and effectively govern, responsibly. Ricciardi just doesn’t get it.
BRYAN FIELD
69 Murphy Road
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.