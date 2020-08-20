Liberty Utilities has canceled the proposed Granite Bridge pipeline along Route 101, as well as its outsized gas storage facility in Epping. This is a win-win for New Hampshire ratepayers and for New Hampshire’s energy future. This was the last existing proposal for natural gas pipeline expansion in New Hampshire. Canceling it will save ratepayers an enormous amount of money.
How much will it save? Where Granite Bridge would have cost about $1.80 per dekatherm, buying a share of existing, underused pipeline capacity only costs 14 cents. Yes — that’s 14 cents — $0.14 versus $1.80 per energy unit. A tenfold savings.
Instead of putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a new pipeline project, Liberty will buy the right to use an existing pipeline that is not currently at capacity. Ratepayers won’t have to worry about stranded costs down the road, and we can instead start to invest in clean energy. This is a win for ratepayers, a win for our health and a win for the environment.
Thank you, Liberty Utilities for making the right choice. And thank you to all the clean energy and climate activists who showed up at public hearings, rallies, and town hall meetings. We are all in this together, and we are the change we need to see in the world to meet the climate challenge.
MARGE SHEPARDSON
94 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.