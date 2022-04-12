Canadian immigration could work in NH, by Russell Bastedo Apr 12, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Canadian provinces set their own immigration numbers, and persons accepted agree to work at the same position for five years.Labor needs are different in New Brunswick from those in Ontario; immigration needs are different in New Hampshire than in Texas. But the Canadian solution might work for New Hampshire.Thank you, Sincerely,RUSSELL BASTEDODublin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStoddard man accused of DUI in school-bus crashLocal leaders report progress in bringing an emergency veterinary clinic to KeeneTwo of Freeman's alleged co-conspirators to plead guilty in cryptocurrency caseHarrisville looking for new police chief following Tollett's departureBethany Thornton'Totally worth it': Keene man sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riotHinsdale crash causes non-life-threatening injuries, minor building damageHelicopter Egg DropCat licensing a no-go for Keene council but sparks dialogueSandra L. Peace-Carey Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.