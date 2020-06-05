My sister, in her mid-70s, is married to a beautiful woman who is half African-American and half Irish descent. They live in an integrated section of Boston, but have a small camp in Alton, left to them by my parents.
My sister-in-law has always felt uncomfortable in New Hampshire because there are so few black residents in the state. But in the past few years, she has been getting remarks from some people while shopping, advising her to “go back to where she came from” and more recently, taking her for a Chinese person, blaming her for the coronavirus.
The ignorance of people who would make such remarks is astonishing but the ill will is depressing. I have always thought of New Hampshire people as having an ethic of minding our own business. My sister-in-law is now very reluctant to spend any time in New Hampshire.
Upon investigation, I find that there has always been racism in New Hampshire. In 1835, a school in Canaan, founded for the purpose of educating black children and white children together, suddenly disappeared shortly after opening. There were enough racists in Canaan and the surrounding towns to enlist 100 farmers to bring their teams of horses one night and drag the new school off of its foundation. The school never reopened. The violence and the animosity in such an act had to run very deep. I don’t understand it.
In the 20th century, my father, a very mild-mannered man, told me this story: When he grew up in Wolfeboro, the house across from his house on North Main Street was some sort of guest house and tea room. The house was built by my great-great-grandfather in 1810 and is now part of the Wolfeboro Inn. On the lawn was placed a sign that said “Restricted,” which meant they would not serve or accommodate black or Jewish people. My father said it was quite common to see these signs.
It is no wonder that New Hampshire has so few black residents or visitors. The message was sent out loud and clear. My heart leaps for joy when I see an African-American person on the streets of Keene, taking a chance on us, and I’m hoping that we pass the test of welcoming them as one human being to another.
JACQUELINE CLEARY
138 Esty Road
Westmoreland
