I’m glad to hear Trump supporters say: Every legal vote should be counted, illegal votes NOT counted.” I agree. New Hampshire law requires that of our local election officials.
So how come the N.H. attorney general (notified September 2017) and the U.S. Department of Justice (notified May 2018) have refused to enforce a federal law that protects legal votes and eliminates known possibilities for illegal ones with the AccuVote computer “counting” about 90 percent of our votes?
I’ve given:
Bill Gardner two examples of legal votes in hand-count towns that the computer invalidates as “over votes.”
The secretary of state, AG, Gov. Sununu, and U.S. Department of Justice examples of computers misreading legal votes as over votes and that New Hampshire said it would comply with the federal law by Jan. 1, 2006, in order to receive federal money.
There is no evidence the state ever intended to comply.
How many New Hampshire voters have been illegally disenfranchised since 2006? How many illegal votes were counted? Did that change results of any election?
We don’t have access to ballots (removed from public records law in 2003 at the request of the SoS and AG) and the AG and SoS have forbidden local election officials from doing checks on the computer count … so if there is evidence of illegal disenfranchisement or illegal votes, it remains hidden.
I’m collecting “over vote” data from “long report” versions of the poll tape. One community showed an over vote rate for absentee ballots to be 14.2 percent (572 voters) and in all, of the nearly 18,000 ballots “counted,” 4.7 percent (848 voters) “lost” their vote for one or more Nov. 2020 contest.
Town clerks or citizens in these communities can send me information from your town (ptcjaffrey@gmail.com) … total ballots counted by each computer and the number of over-voted ballots for each. Antrim, Fitzwilliam, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Walpole and Winchester.
We hope to fix the problem legislatively this session.
DEBORAH SUMNER
474A Great Road
Jaffrey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.