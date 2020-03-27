As a city councilor in Keene, I would like to declare Saturday, March 28, as Buy a Local Gift Card Day.
The COVID-19 crisis has caused devastating setbacks to locally owned stores and restaurants. Buying a gift card or gift certificate helps put money in the coffers of local businesses. This purchase helps them pay their employees and overhead. Buying a gift card is giving a no-interest loan at a time when the revenue is most needed.
When the crisis is over, you get to reap the rewards of your loan as these businesses are returning to their former profitable status. When you support a local business, 85 percent of your dollar stays in the community.
Whether you are buying a card for yourself or an acquaintance you are helping to support the local economy. Please join me as we show the local businesses that our community is conscious of their present difficulties and support them as an important part of our community.
PHILIP JONES
40A Stonehouse Lane
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 5 on the Keene City Council.)
