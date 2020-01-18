We don’t always think about infrastructure. So much of it is out of sight — the pipes that carry our water, the foundations that hold up our bridges, or the cables that bring us our Internet. It’s only when something goes wrong does it grab our attention — failing bridges, contaminated water or a lack of Internet.
But we can’t wait for it to become a crisis before we finally focus on it. Our daily lives, our economy — everything is made possible through infrastructure. While local governments have been doing everything they can with limited resources to deliver essential services, we need federal support.
So I welcome Pete Buttigeig’s plan to not only invest in infrastructure — but also empower local communities to address their unique needs and expand opportunity. Having served as a mayor, Pete understands every community is different, so there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution.
He recognizes that rural areas such as those outside of Keene need broadband access to grow their economies and students need it to complete their assignments, which is why he’s proposed an $80 billion initiative to expand broadband to underserved areas — especially tribal nations. We’re seeing a new divide between those who do and do not have access to broadband, and Pete recognizes that infrastructure also means equity.
The same goes for public transportation, where lower income individuals, especially in rural areas can benefit from it, whether getting them to work or doctors appointments. That’s why Pete will dramatically increase funding by $12 billion to expand rural public transportation, and improve access through creative solutions like rural transit hubs and leveraging new technologies like ride-sharing services.
Meanwhile, in his climate plan, Pete recognizes that the right investments can not only improve lives, but also combat climate change with smart choices like electric buses. And when done right, well-designed infrastructure can make our communities more resilient against floods and severe weather.
At the same time, all of these investments can create jobs — 6 million, in fact, under Pete’s trillion-dollar infrastructure plan.
With Pete as president, I welcome a true partner in the White House — one who understands the importance of investing in our future through infrastructure and one who understands what it means to empower local communities.
DAVID MORRILL
15 Harrison St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 4 in the N.H. House.)
