I grew up in a religious home, and although I don’t subscribe to the religion I knew growing up, I still maintain the strong sense of justice and doing good for the sake of doing good that it helped me learn.
I remember my parents would buy groceries for people who had fallen on hard times. We weren’t wealthy by any means, but we had enough to help others — to do good for the sake of doing good.
To this day, I still try to live by this. Whether it’s helping a car stalled in traffic or working on projects for social and environmental justice or serving Keene in our Statehouse, I’m doing my best to do good because it’s good.
I see in Pete Buttigieg’s actions the same drive to do good for no other reason than because it is the right thing to do. I see it in when he joined the Navy and risked his life in Afghanistan to defend our values and help those in need. I see it when he returned to help his hometown after it had been devastated by the Great Recession — to bring his community together and tackle their greatest challenges and build an economy that works for everyone.
I see it in his vision for our country — where he is offering a chance to put the politics of division and alienation behind us so we can unify the country and finally get to work on our greatest problems, that have only gotten worse these past four years.
That’s the future I want, so let’s turn the page on politics as we know it.
I’m proud to support Pete Buttigieg for president. He does good for the sake of doing good and I think he does it better than anyone else running. So I hope you’ll join me in supporting him on Feb. 11.
DAVE MORRILL
15 Harrison St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene’s Ward 1 in the N.H. House.)
