With the impeachment issue occupying so much of our attention, few have realized that while Donald Trump is a problem, he is not the problem. Removing him from office will not solve our underlying challenges.
In many ways, the first day of the next administration will be the hardest as the next president will preside over a nation more divided than ever. It will be their job to unite our country to tackle the many challenges threatening our lives and livelihoods — whether it’s catastrophic climate change, an epidemic of gun violence, a broken health-care system or unsustainable levels of inequality.
The latest Democratic debates underscored what I have long known: Pete Buttigieg is the leader to heal our country. While politicians focused on fighting with one another or scoring points on a left-right spectrum, Pete brought our country together around concrete policies and bold ideas to achieve progressive goals like universal health care and ending gun violence.
Our political system was designed to work through consensus, and Pete understands that in order to achieve the change we so desperately need, we must all work together. But if we continue the partisan warfare that has gone on for my entire life, our problems will only fester.
Pete’s results-oriented approach stems from his belief in service. Time and again, Pete has put the good of his community and his country over himself. We saw it when he gave up a successful career in the private sector to return to serve his hometown amid the greatest recession since the Great Depression. We saw it even more vividly when he risked his life to serve our nation.
This is the most important election in our lifetime. With scientists warning that we only have a decade before we hit the point of no return when it comes to our climate, we may not have another chance to get this right.
I’m tired of the fighting. I’m ready to get to work — and I know Pete is too, which is why I’m so proud to be doing everything I can to make sure he becomes the next president of the United States.
DAVE MORRILL
15 Harrison St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene’s Ward 1 in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.