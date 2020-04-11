As most of the Keene community and state of New Hampshire make shared sacrifices to combat the COVID-19 virus, particularly small business owners who have been forced to shut down, possibly never to reopen, it is discouraging to see how many nonessential businesses in Keene are ignoring the governor’s order to close down.
Just a short walk through Keene today (while walking my dog, and keeping the proper social distance), revealed quite a few businesses open, that are definitely not essential. Some of these are a furniture store, a comic book shop, a toy store, two car washes, a rug shop, a clothing store and even an “adult goods” store.
Yet, on the same streets some businesses that could legitimately be open are closed. Why aren’t the others?
It’s a shame that some business owners put profit over the health of their neighbors and customers. When this crisis passes, as it will, hopefully people will remember them, and no longer patronize their establishments.
JAMES GRIFFIN
195 Key Road, Unit 18
Keene
