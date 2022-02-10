If there was a vaccine and a cure for cancer, I would imagine everyone would take it, especially everyone at risk of cancer or those who already have it. If there was a vaccination for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, you might take it and without considering what it might do to your testicles.
We now have a vaccine for a very deadly disease that only 63.9 percent people in the U.S. have taken the full course of. This vaccine will help you not catch COVID, but if you do, it will minimize your symptoms. A byproduct of taking this drug is making the spread of the vaccine much less rampant, providing a chance of lowering the infection rate and, possibly, killing off the virus forever.
Now consider if stories spread about those miraculous hypothetical (make-believe) cancer and dementia vaccines were harmful, sacrilegious devices of the liberal radicals, would you refuse to take them if you were dying of cancer or losing your precious memories? Not very likely, but that’s exactly what’s happening right now with the COVID vaccine.
Put politics, religion, your rabid lust for “conservatism” and your hate for “liberals” aside and think about what really should be driving your decisions, especially your decision about the COVID vaccination.
It seems many people no longer know what it means to be a good citizen. Civics alone should be reason for doing all you can to stop help this pandemic as quickly as possible. Large groups of people believe it’s their mission to block any progress of those who belong to “the other” political party or demographic group, no matter the consequences. There are even groups of people who are burning their fine Carhartt clothes in protest of a private organization mandating the COVID vaccine for their employees! They’re calling the “libs” radicals, but how radical is burning your britches?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.