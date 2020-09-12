Every Granite Stater wants New Hampshire to develop a high paying, high tech industry. COVID-19 has shown us that Massachusetts has already given us most of what we need. The guts of high tech is NOT in the fancy buildings along Route 128. It’s within the bodies and minds of the high-techies who work in, and travel to, these buildings.
That mind-blowing conclusion was well displayed over the past months, with the offices and other infrastructure unoccupied, and mostly superfluous. Shouldn’t we conclude that the Massachusetts infrastructure may not be necessary, but the work-at-home high-techies are?
I suggest that the building of a high-tech industry in New Hampshire is much easier in the COVID-19 era. We don’t need the buildings on Route 128. What we do need is the brainpower inside them. Lots of it is already here, and we should be able to attract/seduce the rest by a few upgrades to our existing infrastructure. Rather than modify the Massachusetts model, build a brand new model from scratch! Build New Hampshire high-tech, not on the Route 128 model, but on a 2020 work-from-home model.
My suggested new model will require a careful upgrade of our education systems, colleges, technical schools, public, private and charter schools. It would include working out cooperative arrangements with some of the high-tech companies across our southern border.
How about hiring, or incentivizing professors and entrepreneurs from the Cambridge, Mass., revolution of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, but now retired in New Hampshire? How about creating more Dean Kamen high-tech business parks, some co-located at our universities? How about advertising “Work free (in New Hampshire) or Die (in traffic in Massachusetts)”?
Let’s not go back to rush-hour commuting on Routes 93, 91 and 3! A group put together by the governor could lay out the problems, develop solutions and the schedule of work required by the politicians and businessmen and women, and the updates required by our universities. It’s time to strike while the iron is hot. Rhode Island or Massachusetts may wake up!
Such an offer, by our techie governor, and assisted by the likes of Dean Kamen and others, and partnered with ultra-high speed Internet to these industrial parks, and to the homes (offices) of the techie community in the suburban areas, is a win-win. What have we got to lose?
