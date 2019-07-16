Hello, my name is Jonah. I’m a junior at ConVal High School in Peterborough, and have spent my entire school career in the public schools.
I am fortunate to be able to go to a school in a more-affluent community, but all around me are schools with significantly fewer opportunities than I have in my school.
It is unfathomable to me that the schools of kids living a short drive away have fewer resources than me simply because they live in a town with lower property values.
We should be doing everything we can to ensure all children in our state are getting the best education we can give them. This inequality in our education funding has created an inequality in how we are educating our children. This is not the way we should be running education in our state.
The bipartisan budget bill just passed by the Legislature goes a long way toward making sure all students have the same opportunities to learn, no matter what the property values are in their districts.
Unfortunately, Gov. Sununu decided to veto it. He says he is very proud of this, but we can let him know we think he should sign this budget and start working for the working families of New Hampshire by calling his office and telling him so. His phone numbers are 603-721-2121 or 800-852-3456.
JONAH WHEELER
23 Overseers Row
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.