Gov. Sununu’s state budget veto has threatened access to family planning services across New Hampshire.
With the domestic gag rule in effect, the Trump administration has forced Planned Parenthood and other Title X providers out of the Title X program, preventing them from giving the best information and health care available to their patients. Nationally, over 4 million people, mostly people of color and lower income, rely on Title X for services such as birth control, cancer screenings, annual exams, and STD testing and treatment. In New Hampshire, there are over 16,000 patients using Title X, placing an immense burden on those struggling to make ends meet.
Fortunately, our state budget included state backfill money; however, Gov. Sununu’s veto prevents those funds from being utilized, jeopardizing reproductive health care to Granite Staters. Without this funding, it’s highly possible we will start to see health centers across New Hampshire cutting services, adversely impacting those who have relied on the Title X program to access health care.
I believe it’s our responsibility to fight for fair and equal access to family planning services for every Granite Stater across New Hampshire. I strongly urge Gov. Sununu to work with the Legislature and pass a budget that keeps reproductive and family health care accessible and affordable for all Granite Staters.
ELLEN NEILLEY
169 Old County Road, Francestown(Editor’s note: Thse letters were sent and received prior to Tuesday’s budget deal being announced.)
