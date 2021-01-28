The Monadnock Regional School Board proposed an operating budget that was a 0.17 percent increase over the current budget — less than ¼ of a percent. This budget absorbed nearly $660,000 in uncontrollable increases in health insurance and state retirement contributions.
Instead of commending the board for proposing a budget that was essentially flat, as had been requested, the budget committee reduced the proposed budget by $855,000.
The rationale provided by the committee defies both logic and guidelines for fiscally responsible budgeting. They looked at how much was left over in prior years and reduced the proposed budget based on that amount. Apply this logic to your personal budget. If you budget $3,000 for heating oil and actually spend $2,000 (due to a warm winter, perhaps) do you automatically budget $2,000 the next year? Or do you budget for your anticipated actual cost to be sure that you have the funds to cover foreseeable expenses?
Leading up to this year’s warrant, Scott Peters, board chair, attended multiple committee meetings and provided information on board goals, a potential construction project, and the capital improvement plan. After the first presentation on May 26, 2020, Adam Hopkins, committee chair, stated, “The information presented is fantastic … happy to see the detail and the in-depth plan.” Committee member Wayne LaCoste said the presentation “Has been the most planned ever … great work.”
Despite the positive feedback, last week the committee voted to “not support” Article 3 for engineering and design work for the potential elementary construction project — the same article that the committee commended the board for pursuing last January. Then Committee Chair Wayne Lechlider stated “We asked the board to do something and they listened.” Committee member Dan Coffman said he is “encouraged by the steps the board has taken. We need to support.”
The committee voted to “not support” two proposed contracts, criticizing the board for not requesting committee input. Committee minutes indicate that Scott Peters met with the committee and asked for input on May 26 and Aug. 25, 2020. Members failed to acknowledge that the proposed contracts address committee concerns raised in previous years, including addressing the insurance cost-share and delivering contracts months earlier in the budget process.
I commend the school board for their above-and-beyond outreach and efforts to work collaboratively with the budget committee, and I remain disappointed that the committee continues to disregard these efforts.
LISA A. WITTE
Superintendent of Schools
Monadnock Regional School District
Swanzey
