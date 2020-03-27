You know what Keene desperately needs when we finally pull out of the coronavirus shutdown? For the City Council to bring back the amazing Pumpkin Fest!
Move it back to Saturday and close Main Street off like it used to be. All of the local businesses would get a huge shot in the arm.
Everyone knows that it was stopped because of a knee-jerk reaction by the city and now that we have a lot of new faces on the council, maybe they will do the right thing and bring it back to its former glory! I think Keene will need it ...
TODD TOUSLEY
91 Marlboro St.
Keene
