Every year, on the first warm, rainy nights of spring, tens of thousands of amphibians migrate to vernal pools and other wetlands to breed. Many are killed when their journeys take them across roads.
To reduce amphibian roadkill, the Harris Center for Conservation Education coordinates volunteer salamander crossing brigades, who move migrating amphibians across roads by hand, keeping count as they go.
More than 350 people volunteered with our salamander crossing brigades in 2022, providing safe passage for a record 10,720 individual amphibians of 15 species at 41 crossing sites in the greater Monadnock Region. They also documented a sobering 1,333 road-killed amphibians.
This spring, the Harris Center also worked with the City of Keene to close the North Lincoln Street and Jordan Road amphibian crossing sites to vehicle traffic on six migration nights, specifically for the protection of migrating amphibians. We are very proud to partner with the city on this project.
Collectively, these detours and associated volunteer efforts provided safe passage for more than 4,300 individual amphibians at North Lincoln Street and Jordan Road alone, including 3,086 spring peepers, 679 wood frogs, 108 spotted salamanders and 45 Jefferson complex salamanders, which are a species of greatest conservation need in New Hampshire. With that many amphibians on the road, even a few passing cars could have done incredible damage.
The community effort surrounding the amphibian crossings in Keene was huge and heartwarming. From March to May, more than 125 people came to North Lincoln Street to see the amphibians, including many families with young children who’d never experienced the magic of the migration before. Over and over, they marveled at the spectacle taking place in their backyards. Over and over, they expressed their gratitude to the city for closing the road.
An additional 50 volunteers assisted with the migration at Jordan Road. Students and alumni from Keene State College and Antioch University New England were dedicated volunteers at both sites.
We would like to thank the City of Keene, especially the police and public works departments, for their work in creating such safe, successful detours.
We’re also deeply thankful to our many volunteers throughout the Monadnock Region and to the residents of the Jordan Road and North Lincoln Street neighborhoods in Keene for so graciously driving the long way around on rainy spring nights.
BRETT AMY THELEN
KAREN SEAVER
Harris Center for Conservation Education
Hancock
