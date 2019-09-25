All of the people who pay property taxes and rents in New Hampshire should not be surprised by an increase in their property tax burden.
Our governor refuses to sign the budget bill. As a result, the Legislature will have to pass a continuing resolution before Oct. 1 so the state government won’t shut down. If we have no new legislation for the this year, the old law which reduces school funding by 4 percent annually will still be in effect. The new bill would have corrected this regressive law.
The governor seems to believe that reducing the business profits tax and the business enterprise tax by slight increments is more important than your property tax bill or rent payments. He claims that the cuts in these taxes are essential to preserve jobs. We have a 2.5 percent unemployment rate now, what jobs is he talking about?
In effect, jobs in the state will be significantly reduced because Medicaid providers will lose $44 million in reimbursements and reductions of $113 million from many other state service programs.
Many programs focused to help the poor and helpless will not be serviced by the state. We need a leader who is actually in touch with reality and the needs of the people, not corporations. If you feel school costs should not be passed on to our cities and towns, let the governor hear you.
JAMES POPLIN
123 Crestview Drive, Jaffrey
