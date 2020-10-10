The voters of Cheshire District 5 have made the wise choice to elect John Bordenet to three terms as their state representative. It’s time to elect him for a fourth term.
I first met John on the pickleball court, where he is an accomplished player. This term, my first, we both served on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. It’s been my privilege and pleasure to carpool and hear bills with John. He is a conscientious and knowledgeable legislator who does his homework, has a good grasp of legislative details and confers routinely with others to clarify his understanding of a bill’s implications. John’s fact-based reasoning is often a grounding contribution to the emotionality which can dominate committee discussions.
He is respected by reps on both sides of the aisle. As a Democrat, he votes for public education, independent redistricting, family leave, increasing the minimum wage and decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels among other issues. He doesn’t work with a win/lose mindset where one party crushes the other. He works for improving the lives of New Hampshire citizens and advancing the collaborative problem solving government can accomplish.
SANDY SWINBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.)
