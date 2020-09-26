Dear Keene neighbors,
I am writing to ask you to vote this fall, and to choose John Bordenet as our N.H. House representative for Cheshire County District 5.
I am a registered Democrat who aims to make decisions that are nonpartisan and well-informed. I look for candidates who thoroughly study the issues and thoughtfully consider diverse interests and points of view. Since I moved to New Hampshire 15 years ago, I have come to know several community members who have served in local government and/or as state legislators. These individuals have shown me that the job of a state legislator requires broad skills and a high level of commitment. The importance of our N.H. House representatives’ decisions prompt me to select carefully and urge others in our community to vote for John.
I’ve long admired John’s consistent willingness to take on leadership roles, and to tackle a wide range of issues. He cares deeply about social and environmental concerns. When I first met John, he was a member of Keene’s Conservation Commission and a board member for Keene Friends of Open Space. Since he became a N.H. House representative in 2014, John has served on committees addressing municipal and county governance, commerce and consumer affairs, and criminal justice and public safety. Quality public education remains a strong theme, and less downshifting of expenses to local government. I trust John to approach all his legislative decision-making with attention to detail and long-term perspective.
Mostly, I know John as a friend. I enjoy socializing with John and his wife, Rose Kundanis. They are both fun, compassionate, and generous individuals, gifted at making everyone they meet feel important and respected. I love that neither takes him/herself too seriously or engages in “put-downs.” They share a strong sense of community engagement and support many local organizations and businesses. From seeing John doing his early morning workouts at the YMCA, I’ve noted that he will push himself hard to achieve things that matter to him, and is highly disciplined. My understanding from pickleball enthusiasts is that he also has a competitive streak.
I am confident that John Bordenet has New Hampshire residents’ best interests at heart and will do his honest best to serve us well.
Thank you for considering,
DEE ROBBINS
11 Hancock St.
Keene
