Elizabeth Dragon be ashamed, be very ashamed!
Project Share does far more good each year than the city could ever do with an additional $600 a month rent payment. They are all-volunteer and sell donations brought to them at an extremely moderate price. These donations bring in a modest amount of money each year that goes directly to buy gifts for less fortunate children and families at Christmas.
For shame, for shame ...
Hopefully our City Council realizes the benefit of Project Share and allows it to continue as it has in the past.
JOYCE LEBRUN
59 Maple Ave.
Keene
Commented
