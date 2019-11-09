Recently, I heard Cory Booker speak at Keene State College. To say that he was extremely impressive and inspirational is an understatement.
Booker has first-class intellectual credentials (B.A., M.A. Stanford, Rhodes Scholar, Yale Law School) and he articulated thoughtful policies about climate change, childhood poverty and numerous other complex issues. But it was the stories he told about his parents outfoxing a racist Realtor and about how he tried in vain to save the life of a teenager who was shot in his neighborhood that captivated the audience and revealed his values and character.
If the negativism of our political climate bothers you, pay attention to Cory Booker. During the debates he has refrained from attacking other candidates and often has expressed concern about how Democrats talk about one another.
At Keene State, as in the previous four debates, his focus was on uniting Americans by reminding them how committed men and women in previous generations came together to achieve women’s suffrage, defeat the Nazis and pass landmark civil rights laws. He continues to believe that by urging Americans to seize this “moral moment,” and by appealing to what Lincoln referred to as “the better angels of our nature,” Americans can be inspired to work together to achieve great things again.
Booker seems to have qualified for the next debate, but he is far behind the front-runners in having enough money to open campaign offices and hire staff in states that have early primary elections.
So, if Cory Booker’s character, values, policies and strategy appeal to you, consider making a donation, even a modest one, at CoryBooker.com. His voice should continue to be heard.
WILLIAM DUNKEL
1455 Burbee Pond Road
Windham, Vt.
