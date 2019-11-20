I have just finished reading “Water Connections,” a 207-page soft cover recently written by Jim Rousmaniere of Roxbury, and feel compelled to recommend it to any and all who are interested in a most enlightening and factual account of the most precious of all our natural resources.
Full of historical information on our local fresh water supply and its uses past and present, it also raises the question of what will take place in the future. We seem to view fresh water as an ever-available and renewable commodity, but it will probably become a severe problem long before oil, coal, natural gas and any other elements we deem necessary to livelihood are completely eliminated from this earth.
It strikes me kinda odd that fresh water doesn’t take up as much talk as our air does from climate-control people. They seem to think of it as flood water. However, if you stop and think about it, nothing is hardly ever mentioned about the tons and tons of water we inject into our atmosphere every hour of every day as invisible water vapor from the millions of factories, cooling towers, and even commercial laundry and household clothes dryers. Couldn’t such have an effect on our weather?
Streams, natural fresh water springs and hand dug wells up to 30 feet deep that at one time supplied our ancestors are found to be “dry as a bone” today. Shouldn’t we be preparing ourselves for the inevitable lack of fresh water in the future? If we wait to “cross that bridge when we get to it,” we won’t even need a bridge as the stream will be dry.
Once again Jim, thanks so much for your marvelous “Water Connections.”
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
