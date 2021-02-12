Recently my dad required blood transfusions, which got me thinking about those who made the decision to unselfishly donate the blood that helped him and how I could pay it forward to honor them.
I haven’t donated for several decades and a lot of things have changed since then. Visiting the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org, I found that they have an app which makes registering, finding donation sites and dates, scheduling a donation time, answering the pre-donation questions and tracking donations very easy.
As you would expect from the Red Cross, all COVID protocols were followed. There was no waiting; the nurses were great, I made my donation, got my apple juice and water, and was on my way. Safe and easy!
There is always a need for blood donations, so please consider participating in this simple life saving act. Thank you to all who donate, because there was blood available when my dad needed it.
CRAIG BELL
Swanzey
