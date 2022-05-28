We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I read Joe Guzzardi’s May 20 column in The Sentinel titled “Bone dry western states can’t cope with population surges“ and thought: “Wait a minute. Is this guy blaming the drought in the western United States and resulting low water level in Lake Mead on immigrants?!”
Immigrants are vilified and blamed for a host of American problems — gun violence, rape, drugs, for stealing American jobs — and now for using too much water? Which will lead to “civil disruption”?
Nowhere in the article did the author mention dependence on fossil fuels and climate warming as factors contributing to drought. I thought, “Who is this guy and what is his agenda?” The answer — he is an analyst working for a group called the ironically-named Progressives for Immigration Reform.
According to The Southern Poverty Law Center, PFIR is a Washington D.C.-based group whose inaugural conference in 2008 hosted speakers with links to John Stanton, the founder of the modern anti-immigration movement. The PFIR’s annual conference in 2014 hosted attendees such as Wayne Lutton, editor of an anti-immigration journal who has spoken at white-supremacist gatherings and was on the advisory board of the Occidental Observer, a journal which publishes racist and anti-Semitic material.
The water crisis in the West is real and its causes are multifactorial. But to point a finger squarely at immigrants, and to fear-monger with statements like “… West coast communities will eventually run dry and civil disruption … will ensue” is just wrong. It only adds to the dangerous anger, hatred and divisiveness that this country is more awash in every day.
