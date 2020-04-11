What is different about this coronavirus that makes it necessary to shut down the economy? Seasonal flu has been around since the beginning and never has there been a global shutdown of industries and businesses.
There is something we are not being told. This virus started in China; we know that much. There is speculation that it got underway at some exotic animal market in Wuhan, China, but that sounds like an explanation on a par with swamp gas to explain UFOs.
We know that the U.S. Congress has been selling out America to China for at least the last four decades. Our leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, have been stuffing their pockets with Chinese money for so long that it’s become almost an inside joke. While average Americans slept, our leadership in Washington granted Most-Favored Nation status to China, a state enemy that despises our way of life.
China’s entire economy depends on undercutting domestic U.S. markets so they can sell cheap goods to Americans while its own people die in the gutter when they get old and sick. China quickly gained control of the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and now they hold Americans hostage because they produce about 95 percent of the essential drugs Americans need to stay alive.
There is a bioweapons manufacturer in China called the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a stone’s throw from that market where patient zero supposedly got infected. You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that the deadly pathogen sweeping the world almost certainly escaped from that biowarfare plant.
No one can hold the Chinese accountable for this because U.S. government operatives both public and private, got rich by stabbing Americans in the back to hand China control of U.S. markets. The president cannot hold the Chinese to account because he cannot risk a blockade of life-saving drugs produced and manufactured in China.
It will take years to regain control of pharmaceutical manufacturing domestically and Americans are beginning to understand that they have been betrayed by a Congress populated with politicians with decades of seniority. When the scourge passes, expect a purge of Congress and investigations into how they got away with setting the table to make the U.S. vulnerable to a toxic microbe that could kill millions.
This is not conspiracy theory; it’s reality and it is a frightening lesson for us all.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
