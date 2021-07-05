The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine has completed a spring meeting and will begin drafting a teaching document on the Eucharist. An important consideration will be whether to deny President Biden, a Catholic who regularly attends Mass, the right to receive communion.
The apparent rationale for denial is the conflict between the church’s pro-life stance versus Biden’s view that reproductive rights are constitutional and every woman should have those rights available to her.
Rather than allowing debate, civil law or personal conscience to address the issue, the bishops have resorted to religious sanctions as a form of political bullying.
I was taught the primacy of conscience is an individual matter that required one’s personal best effort to seek the truth, perhaps with a confessor. Any conflict about receiving communion is an individual’s responsibility, not a committee of bishops’.
It would be good for the bishops to look at Jesus’ own words during the institution of that sacrament. In Matthew, Mark and Luke, Jesus announces the betrayal of Judas even before offering him and the other apostles His body and blood in the form of bread and wine. He also does this with the foreknowledge that Peter will later repeatedly deny Him. In Jesus’ eyes, communion is food for all, intended to enrich and nourish lives, freely given even to the malevolent or weak of heart.
If Jesus was willing to offer His body and blood to deniers and betrayers, by what authority do the bishops wish to refuse Joe Biden communion?
FRANK MENEGHINI
Peterborough
