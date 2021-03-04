I am writing in support of House Bill 341, which would grant all New Hampshire homeowners the ability to add up to three dwelling units to their homes by right.
The average household size has fallen steadily since 1790, when the average American household had 5.8 people. By 1900, it was 4.8 people; by 1940, it was 3.7; and it was 3.3 people throughout the 1950s. Currently, the average household size is 2.53 in New Hampshire.
We have an abundance of older houses built to house families of five or more. These larger homes, many of them with historical charm, are too large for the families that live in them today. It is an inefficient use of resources to require that these existing structures be used perpetually for one family only, when they could be used to help address the shortage of housing that exists here in New Hampshire and provide some income for people maintaining large homes, some as they try to age in place.
I happen to own a duplex that was built in 1830, and my current zoning already allows me to rent half of my home. I rely on the rental to help me cover my mortgage and property taxes. This will be even more true for me when I retire, and I know there are many empty-nesters who would like to age in place, but who worry about affording their larger homes after retirement. The ability to add dwelling spaces to rent would allow more New Hampshire citizens to remain in their homes as they get older.
New Hampshire is currently about 20,000 units short on housing. Many young people and those on fixed incomes struggle to find housing. HB 341 would give citizens who would like to increase the number of dwellings on their property the freedom to do so and help to address this problem. It seems only fitting that this bill should pass here in the Live Free or Die state.
New building construction resulting from this bill’s passage is not as likely as repurposing existing buildings, because of the inherent costs related to it. Allowing homeowners to remodel their homes to accommodate more families provides a solution to the housing shortage. This bill can lead to the creative use of existing structures to provide more places for people to live.
CATHY LANIGAN
Peterborough
