I was astounded to learn that certain state legislators have proposed a bill (House Bill 544) intended to ban teaching about systemic racism and sexism in New Hampshire schools (Sentinel, Friday, Feb. 19).
The bill is wrong-headed on two counts.
First, it assumes that if children do not examine and discuss these controversial topics that somehow they will be innocent of their propagation. Call it the head-in-the-sand syndrome. The only path leading to elimination of social ills is through understanding. No one can solve a problem he or she does not recognize.
Second, the authors assume that a ban means end of discussion. I taught high school students for nearly 40 years — through the McCarthy hearings, assassination of JFK, the civil rights protests, the attack on the World Trade Center, through so many other controversial and conspiracy-generating years. Though I was never prohibited from leading class discussions of controversies, such a prohibition would have been useless.
If a child raises an uncomfortable question, my first instinct as a teacher is to say, “We need to talk about this.” I cannot imagine myself falling back on a government edict and replying, “Sorry, kid, the state says we can’t talk about that.” What happens to the question in that case? It doesn’t disappear.
Systemic or structural racism and sexism are real in our kids’ lives. The issues can be confronted or they can be ignored. Which way leads to better understanding?
Or, is better understanding not at the base of this bad bill?
CHARLES BUTTERFIELD
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.