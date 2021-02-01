I would like to put a big shout out there to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cheshire Medical Center for making it possible to send this note of thanks.
I went to the Emergency Room on Christmas night. I had had the most wonderful, easy-going, relaxed holiday and was just sitting in reflection of the days when it hit me. I was in excruciating pain and had no idea why. We drove to the ER around 11 p.m. I ended up in the operating room by 3 a.m., with 5½ inches of colon being removed.
This was quite a surprise as I eat well, exercise and try to do everything right; sometimes we forget about other factors we allow ourselves to endure, so this will be my focus for 2021. A great amount of stress was relieved recently, and I am on my way to being my happy self once again.
I would not be here today without the commitment and dedication of the hospital staff. Dr. Santos, Dr. Weaver and Dr. Sanders — I appreciate all your expertise. You are kind and caring surgical specialists. My nurses and LNAs were also incredibly supportive. I have never been in the hospital for anything more serious than the delivery of my son. This was so different. Being in the hospital for eight days gives you time to get to know the staff.
I appreciate the colostomy specialist, the nutritionist (especially for my first real food), the food staff, the cleaning people, and especially Stephanie V, Emma and the rest of the nursing team on the second floor. While there, I was impressed by their dedication and bedside manner. The nursing staff should be recognized as hard working, tireless individuals.
These are not just any old times. This is COVID. Besides the everyday activities, they are all directed into departments that need them and asked for their flexibility. We as a community are so fortunate to know you are there for us in our time of need. Please take care of yourselves as well. Thank you, one and all!
JODI TURNER
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.