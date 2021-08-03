The ill considered policies the Biden administration has unleashed on our country have now reached the surreal.
Put aside for now the outright insanity of pouring trillions of dollars of stimulus we will be borrowing (to be paid from our great grandchildren’s taxes) or just fabricating and releasing into circulation (inflationary by definition) into an economy already in an inflationary period due to recovery shortages.
The blind dithering around COVID defies explanation.
Biden actively helped tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants cross our borders and spread them around the country. Many of which have serious communicable diseases, including COVID. The policy continues. But he restricts legal travel from countries with some of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Now we are told we need to put healthy, vaccinated people in masks. This is based on the theory asymptomatic vaccinated people may transmit the disease.
Ignore large-scale real-life studies to date still have not proven asymptomatic transmission exists as more than a plausible theory. Ignore releasing proven infected illegals around the country constitutes a real pool of people who will transmit the virus.
It is also based on the idea that the expelled viral load in the vaccinated, asymptomatic is primarily suspended aerosol. Exactly the particles no mask will effectively filter. Respirators, N-95s or better, which may actually reduce risk slightly, are still in very short supply and should be used first by people actually in close proximity to infected people.
Isolation, vaccination and frequent hand washing while keeping hands away from the face are still the only proven protective measures for the general public.
Biden, Harris and many other Democrats actively undermined the credibility of the vaccine for political gain even before it was tested. Now they complain many do not want the vaccine. Many of the hesitant are the people who believed Biden, Harris, et al. before the election.
The kindest conclusion is Mr. Biden is not up to the job. Our U.S. representatives need to start representing New Hampshire and object to this foolishness.
The Keene City Council loves to play the lemming to whatever agenda the national “Democrat Piper” is playing. Hopefully they will ignore the temptation this time and let local businesses continue to recover without further worthless burdens.
KARL HECKER
Keene
